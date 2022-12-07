 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Department of Workforce Services sees increase in scam messages

CHEYENNE (WNE) —The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has seen an increase in scam text messages regarding Unemployment Insurance and Workers’ Compensation benefits designed to seize account and personal information.

Scammers attempt to obtain personal information in order to file fraudulent claims or compromise existing accounts.

Be careful about requests by phone, text or email to share personally identifiable information such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, PINs or account passwords.

DWS will never send text messages with a link to log in to an account.

Avoid clicking links in emails and text messages.

Anyone who is unsure about any link asking to log into an account should disregard the link and instead access online accounts from the account’s official website.

Additional tips for protecting personal data are available at cybersecurity.wyo. gov.

