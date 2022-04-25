Despite canceled gypsum mine, conservation groups push to protect rare plant

A rare plant confined to one pocket of desert between Wyoming and Montana may soon become the subject of a federal court case.

The Center for Biological Diversity and two local conservation groups announced recently that they would file suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service if it did not complete an overdue status review of the thick-leaf bladderpod within the next 60 days.

Endemic to about 20 square miles of Montana’s Pryor Mountain Desert and Wyoming’s Bighorn Basin, the little yellow-flowered plant — classified as an at-risk “sensitive species” growing in an “area of critical environmental concern” by the Bureau of Land Management — landed in the crosshairs between conservation and mining when a cement company proposed exploratory drilling for gypsum in the middle of the plant’s habitat.

The cement company, GCC, proposed its project on Bureau of Land Management lands where federal officials had previously sought to disallow mining. That recommendation was never finalized.

A draft environmental assessment of the proposal identified the bladderpod at eight of 10 planned drilling sites, and noted that “some unavoidable impacts to populations ... could occur,” but concluded that the project would not cause unreasonable ecological harm.

It was a controversial conclusion. The conservation groups sent their petition to the Fish and Wildlife Service five months later.

Exploratory mining threatened an endemic plant. Now the plant threatens the mine. Conservation groups fear a proposed gypsum mine in southern Montana could wipe out the thick-leaf bladderpod. Their concerns were persuasive enough to open a Fish and Wildlife Service review. The fates of both rest in the agency's hands.

Under the Endangered Species Act, the Fish and Wildlife Service has 90 days from receipt of a petition to list a species to decide “whether the petition presents substantial scientific or commercial information” for a full review, and 12 months from receipt to determine whether it will recommend affording federal protections to the species.

The agency received the conservation groups’ petition on March 11, 2021, but did not announce until Feb. 8 — just over a month before its deadline to issue the 12-month finding — that it would move forward with the investigation.

Because that finding has not been published, the Fish and Wildlife Service “is currently in violation of its 12-month finding deadline,” according to the petitioners’ notice of intent to sue.

Before GCC came along, mining companies hadn’t shown much interest in the chunk of land where thick-leaf bladderpods grow. That’s why GCC’s plan to drill on previously undeveloped lands sparked such backlash. In a joint statement released alongside last week’s notice, the conservation groups said mining posed an “imminent threat” and “could lead to the extinction of the thick-leaf bladderpod” if the plant did not receive Endangered Species Act protections.

The company, however, has since scrapped the project. It no longer plans to drill in thick-leaf bladderpod habitat — or in any other part of Montana’s Carbon County.

“In 2020-2021, the company explored the viability of multiple sites simultaneously,” Mica Ward, a GCC spokesperson, said in a February email to the Star-Tribune. “We found a location that meets our needs and that is close to the plant.”

