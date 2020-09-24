Despite EPA support, conservation out of New Fork Lake options

The Forest Service may not need to consider conservation when it studies the plan in its ongoing environmental analysis, Linch suggested at the time. “I don’t know if conservation would fit in [the parameters of] their special-use permit” that authorizes New Fork Lake use.

Bingman, the acting Pinedale District Ranger, said if irrigators were proposing a new reservoir on national forest land, the environmental analysis would have to look at alternative sites on private property. In such an instance, the agency would have a significant voice, he suggested.

The Forest Service would not, for example, be able to justify development of public property for a reservoir simply because it would be cheaper than a private option. In studying new reservoir sites, “it doesn’t matter to us how expensive,” a private-property alternative is.

But the drawdown plan is different.

“In this instance, it’s kind of a challenge. I don’t know how you get access to this water except for where it is.”

As long as the irrigation district is in compliance with its existing permits, “we don’t have anything else to look at,” other than its request to lower the lake level, he said.