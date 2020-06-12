Despite revenue shortfalls, lawmakers to renew limited capital construction discussions

In an interview Wednesday, Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said that major maintenance could potentially be an area in which state funding could help spur local employment while keeping the budget in line. But those conversations, he added, cannot come without additional cuts in other areas in the budget to compensate for new spending.

“The thing that makes any community, state or nation work are jobs,” Bebout said. “And so if there's a way — with our limited resources — we can look at responsible funding, then we can do that. But everybody's got to look at the other side of that, which are the cuts we need to start with.”

Efforts to address both concerns will likely present even more questions for lawmakers to grapple with, however. Funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill, for example, can only be used to help improve or construct health care facilities, limiting the types of projects that can actually be constructed outside of the state’s general fund budget. Then there is the open question of whether any share of a project’s cost could be carried by county and local governments, particularly as they work budgets already stretched thin by the economic fallout of the pandemic.