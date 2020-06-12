Despite revenue shortfalls, lawmakers to renew limited capital construction discussions

Despite killing the proposal earlier this year after negotiations fell through and expected budgetary shortfalls in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wyoming Legislature will likely take up a massive capital construction spending bill later this year.
However, it’s not entirely clear what projects will be included in the plan, nor is it entirely certain which projects would be feasible.
At a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, lawmakers announced their intention to revive discussions on this winter’s failed capital construction bill, which died after House and Senate lawmakers were unable to come to a compromise before the deadline. Because of the funding concerns spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pared-down legislation will likely omit a large number of the projects that had previously been up for debate, including funding for athletic facilities renovations at the University of Wyoming and a substantial amount of new construction.
Rather, state policymakers will likely take on a new list of priority projects outlined by the governor’s office, with additions and subtractions to the list still left to be decided in a bill that is weeks — if not months — away from being drafted. (Legislative leaders told members Thursday that a special session will no longer be held later this month, as had been expected.)
Noticeably, the list of priorities from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office is significantly smaller than the $126 million spending plan presented to the committee several months ago. The new list totals just under $28 million in new state spending and focuses primarily on projects in dire need of completion, including renovations to the women’s prison, funding for the Wyoming Life Resource Center and other much-needed projects around the state.
“We have just suffered the biggest drop in projected revenues in our state’s history,” Gordon wrote in a letter to lawmakers on June 5. “Clearly, this limits what is prudent for state-funded construction projects.”
Still, there will be challenges for many state lawmakers should the bill reach the floor, and many will likely face questions on the justification of spending millions of dollars on maintenance and construction during a time where government is likely to face unprecedented spending reductions. Despite these concerns, members of the committee see some value in using funding from the state’s general fund and from federal coronavirus relief to spur job creation in Wyoming communities while taking care of maintenance issues that could end up costing the state even more money if left unaddressed.
In an interview Wednesday, Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said that major maintenance could potentially be an area in which state funding could help spur local employment while keeping the budget in line. But those conversations, he added, cannot come without additional cuts in other areas in the budget to compensate for new spending.
“The thing that makes any community, state or nation work are jobs,” Bebout said. “And so if there's a way — with our limited resources — we can look at responsible funding, then we can do that. But everybody's got to look at the other side of that, which are the cuts we need to start with.”
Efforts to address both concerns will likely present even more questions for lawmakers to grapple with, however. Funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill, for example, can only be used to help improve or construct health care facilities, limiting the types of projects that can actually be constructed outside of the state’s general fund budget. Then there is the open question of whether any share of a project’s cost could be carried by county and local governments, particularly as they work budgets already stretched thin by the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Community colleges, which are likely to be left out of the funding, could potentially be the biggest snub by state government under such a deal. Facing millions of dollars in maintenance costs and plans deferred, the presidents of multiple community colleges — Central Wyoming College, Western Wyoming College and the Northern Wyoming Community College District — each presented their own cases for why they should be funded on Tuesday, from repairs preventing sewage from flowing into dining halls to taking on the maintenance costs of a state-of-the-art facility to helping supply a workforce for the area’s burgeoning manufacturing sector.
"Investing one-time funds in such projects is a tool for legislators to use to help stimulate local economies," Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley wrote in an email. "If contractors from Wyoming are hired, those precious one-time funds pay a good wage to local folks and those wages circulate in our local economy. It is one type of deficit spending, when done carefully, can have a broader economic benefit than just to the institution gaining a building to offer programming."
Whatever proposals the Legislature comes up with, Bebout said, will likely be conservative in nature as the state grapples with hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue shortfalls over the coming decade. But some investments, he hinted, will likely be worthier than others.
“We’ve just got to have some hard discussions and make some tough decisions,” he said. “And hopefully we can get it done sooner than later, because the longer you wait the more money gets spent, and it just escalates. You can’t just say you're not going to do it till next year, then when you finally get there, it's going to cost twice as much. And that's the dilemma we face.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!