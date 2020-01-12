Developer restores century-old Jackson cabin

“The point is that not one of these is going to be the silver bullet,” he said.

Even without the help of many incentives the iconic Sweetwater building survived, now restored to its former glory. Holland and his crew — including architect Kurt Dubbe, a founding member of the Historic Preservation Board, general contractor Joe Monstesano and project manager Spike Conner — rehabilitated 2,100 square feet, and added another 500 to be used as a bar.

They began by disassembling the entire building, labeling the logs so they could return each to its precise spot. They replaced the floor, the roof, the foundation and much more, while retaining everything they could for the sake of historic integrity.

Despite so much being new, the building still calls to mind the era during which the Coes homesteaded in Jackson Hole. Most important, Holland said, are the original walls — likely built of the old-growth pines standing on the Snow King hillside when the first settlers arrived here.

Soon the new tenants, Ali and Kevin Cohane of Persephone Bakery, will take over the building and finish the interior work, continuing the story of this remnant of Jackson’s past. But again, Holland stressed, only a robust preservation program will entice other developers to make the same choice he did.

“If you want more examples of this,” he said, nodding to the log cabin, “you’re going to have to do more.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0