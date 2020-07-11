Devil's Creek Recreation Area lures hardy Fort Peck Reservoir travelers

“I love to bake and wanted to do something on my own from home,” Lisa said.

The business is named after her mother’s famous caramel treats. What’s more, she offers to bake to order. Customers can pick up a freshly cooked strawberry-rhubarb pie, or she will deliver to Phipps’ rental cabin.

“I’ll bake whatever people want,” she said, just call ahead.

Badlands

Such comforts seem out of place in this remote region of Montana that has been labeled with hellish names. The area may have been hostile to homesteaders during the drought years of the 1930s, but right now the hills are lush with wildflowers and thick with green grass.

The steep hillsides, although miserable to motorized travelers when wet, are weathered into shapes more common to a fairyland than hell. Bright white outcrops of Virgelle sandstone are the most startling features. The White Cliffs section of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument — about 150 miles upstream — is so-named because of the same outcrops.