Devils Tower closes due to coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
breaking

Devils Tower closes due to coronavirus pandemic

From the Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here. series
  • Updated
Devils Tower

Tourists take photos in front of Devils Tower in 2017 in northeast Wyoming.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

Devils Tower National Monument closed Wednesday to visitors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service indicated it closed the popular northeast Wyoming monument at the request of Crook County health officials. 

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the park service said in a statement. 

The announcement comes one day after Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks closed to visitors. That closure also came after local health officials in Wyoming and Montana called on federal officials to temporarily close the parks, which draw tourists from around the world. 

The closure went into effect immediately. 

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News