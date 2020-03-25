Devils Tower closes due to coronavirus pandemic

Devils Tower National Monument closed Wednesday to visitors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Park Service indicated it closed the popular northeast Wyoming monument at the request of Crook County health officials.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the park service said in a statement.
The announcement comes one day after Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks closed to visitors. That closure also came after local health officials in Wyoming and Montana called on federal officials to temporarily close the parks, which draw tourists from around the world.
The closure went into effect immediately.
