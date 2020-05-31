Devils Tower closes some routes because of falcons
Devils Tower closes some routes because of falcons

Devils Tower

Tourists take photos in front of Devils Tower in 2017 in northeast Wyoming.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

GILLETTE (WNE) — Rock climbing routes on the southwest face and the southwest edges of Devils Tower summit are temporarily closed to protect nesting peregrine and prairie falcons. The annual closure provides the falcons with an undisturbed nesting location during their critical courtship and nest-selection period.

The presence of climbers near falcon nests can be distressing to parent birds and disturbance from climbing activities may force falcons to abandon eggs or chicks, according to a Devils Tower National Monument press release. The closure also is implemented to protect climbers, as falcons are known to defensively dive to protect their nests. Climbers are asked to report any defensive falcon behavior to park staff.

There are 49 climbing routes affected by the closure between “Good Holds for Godzilla” and “Accident Victim” (Nos. 135-182 in the Devils Tower climbing handbook). Route closures are posted at the climber registration kiosk near the visitor center and along climber approach trails. More than 100 climbing routes remain open for climbing.

