Devils Tower to begin reopening Friday

Devils Tower National Monument will begin to reopen Friday, about two months after the popular tourist site closed down.

The monument will reopen in phases, according to an announcement released Monday from Nickolos J. Myers, the monument's supervisory park ranger. On Friday, park roads, hiking trails, picnic areas and rock climbing routes will open.

However, the Belle Fourche River Campground, Devils Tower Visitors Center and Devils Tower Natural Association Bookstore will remain closed. The announcement did not include a date for those services to reopen.

Visitors should be prepared for limited services this year, Myers said in the announcement.

"The health and safety of park visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount," he said. "At Devils Tower, staff continue to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance."

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks begin phased reopenings on Monday.

