 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Casper Star-Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Memorial Hospital of Converse County
top story

Devils Towers visitors spend $40M

  • 0

GILLETTE (WNE) — Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue.

Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021.

According to a study done by the National Parks Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, 550,712 park visitors spent an estimated $39.4 million in local gateway economies while visiting Devils Tower National Monument.

Those dollars supported 522 jobs and a payroll of $15.7 million, and it led to $51.3 million in economic output.

The spending and output for Devils Tower in 2021 far outpaced any year in the last decade, which peaked in 2016 with $31.6 million spent and $39.6 million in economic output.

The same analysis found that national parks in Wyoming last year attracted 8.59 million visitors who spent $1.14 billion in the state.

Before 2021, Devils Tower had never seen more than half a million visitors in one year, although it came close in 2017, with 499,031.

People are also reading…

So far this year, the pace is a bit behind last year’s. Through May, nearly 69,000 visitors have come to the park, which is 10,000 fewer people than in 2021. In May, 41,847 visitors were reported in May, about 7% fewer than May 2021, which had 44,850 visitors.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News