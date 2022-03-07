Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ to feature Laramie restaurants next 2 weeks

LARAMIE — Going on 15 years and more than 400 episodes, the Food Network’s juggernaut “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” continues to hit viewers with just the right blend of creativity, funky flavors and a dash of host Guy Fieri’s trademark cheesiness.

While the unique Laramie food scene isn’t anything new for locals, the rest of what Fieri likes to call his “Triple-D Nation” will get a taste of the new West starting this week.

That’s when Episode 4 of Season 35 premiers at 7 p.m. Friday and includes the Gem City in a show titled “From Appetizers to Dessert.” Foodnetwork.com has posted its upcoming “Triple D” lineup, which features Laramie on Friday and again the next week on March 18.

While which local eatery will be featured Friday hasn’t been announced, the network says Fieri and his crew will showcase “an old-school café (that) is loadin’ up the bomb green-chili burritos and serving stellar scratch-made pie.”

The next week, Laramie again will be front-and-center in an episode titled “Getting’ Funky in Flavortown.”

“In Laramie, Wyo., a righteous restaurant-bar is pilin’ up their nachos and putting a special pop in their burgers,” according to Foodnetwork.com. “Plus, a longtime spot is cookin’ up a vegetarian spin on both meatloaf and a banh mi sandwich.”

