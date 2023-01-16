Dinosaurs, dinosaurs and more dinosaurs: Wyoming Dinosaur Center gets 'new look'

The state's dinosaur center in Thermopolis, aimed at preserving Wyoming's rich paleontological history, underwent some major renovations and saw its staff size grow a bit larger.

The aforementioned renovations include "both new exhibits and newly arranged exhibits," a press release from the center said.

Changes and improvements include:

Installation of an exhibit on the giant sea turtle Archelon, which measures 14 feet long and 18 across;

"Two new young maiasaurs (that) now join the large adult duckbill dinosaur Maiasaura from Montana that tends its hatchlings’ nest;"

Another dinosaur display that features two therizinosaurs, the Falcarius and the Nothronychus. Both were discovered in Utah.

As for what's staying the same, "still anchoring the exhibits are 'Jimbo' the Supersaurus — the largest, most complete sauropod found to date in Wyoming, and 'Lori' the raptor — the smallest dinosaur yet found in Wyoming(.)

"The changes improve the museum’s overall presentation of dinosaurs and non-dinosaur fossils, already recognized as one of the best in the country."

On the human side of things, the center announced in the same press release that Jackson King, a Gillette native, joined the science staff. King is "a graduate of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City where he earned his baccalaureate degree in Chemistry and a master’s degree in Materials Engineering and Science." He also interned with the center multiple times. He will be working as dig site manager for the center.