Dirty Wyoming campground lures bear, leading to its death

The bear’s interest in the scene was easily explained.

“Frankly, it was a pretty messy campsite,” Gocke said.

Photos shared by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest show vomit, bags and burnt cans of Bud Light.

There were indications that the bear was already habituated: candy wrappers littered its feces, Gocke said. Lyon’s dog growled at the scene, suggesting the bruin was lingering nearby, evidently undeterred by all the commotion.

On the night of June 14, the trap didn’t do the trick.

But during the daytime June 15, the baited culvert trap held a young female black bear — an animal with a notably blonde-colored coat that may explain the campers’ confused contention of having seen a lion.

Weighing the circumstances, the carnivore crew made the call to kill the bruin.

“It was pretty bold,” Gocke said. “Clearly it was a human safety threat, and it did injure a person, too. Whether it meant to or not, it did, so it just didn’t seem like a bear that we should relocate.”