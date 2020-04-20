DIY relief effort delivers for Wind River

They had few resources, but a large community of online friends and some organizational know-how. So they mobilized, setting up a fundraising site, creating and disseminating an online Google form for community member needs based on ones that had been used for other indigenous outbreak relief efforts, and securing a van for deliveries.

Within two days, they said, 300 families responded to their form, filling out their particular sets of needs — from diapers to hand sanitizer to cereal and drinking water.

So the need was there. As for the support? That came flooding in too. The site had raised more than $27,000 by Friday, and food donations poured in from Laramie, Jackson and beyond.

For the last month, they’ve been at it — procuring groceries in Riverton, sorting and sanitizing goods, packing bags with rice, cereal, pasta and other comestibles based on family size, and delivering them to homes from Arapaho to Kinnear and Riverton.

After delivering about 60 bags, they realized the van had constraints. They asked around, and secured a larger space to base their operation out of. “It’s big enough for the two of us to properly sanitize everything and store everything,” Sweetgrass said.