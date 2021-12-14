Doctor who flew to Cody for surgeries killed in crash

CODY (WNE) — Dr. Clint Devin, 46, who frequently flew to Cody to perform orthopedic surgeries, died Friday when the small plane he was piloting crashed near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on a flight from Cody, according to a press release from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin worked with Yellowstone Sports Medicine as an orthopedic surgeon. He was affiliated with both Cody Regional Health and Powell Valley Healthcare.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said CRH spokesperson Ashley Trudo.

She said he had been on the CRH and Northwest Wyoming Surgical Center medical staff for the past three years and has maintained an active orthopedic spine practice in Cody and Powell.

On approach to the Steamboat Springs Airport, the Denver Air Center lost contact with Devin at around 6 p.m., Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar told the Steamboat Springs Pilot newspaper. Routt County reported the plane had been due at the aiport at 6:12 p.m.

Devin flew into snowy and windy conditions on his arrival to Steamboat, as a strong storm dumped 10 inches of snow on the area between Friday to Saturday.

“It was pretty bad,” Scherar said in a Monday phone interview. “It was high winds for us, blowing and snowing.”

The air center contacted the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, which tracked the plane to a mountain area just west of downtown Steamboat. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers used snowmobiles to access the top of Emerald Mountain and located the plane at 8 p.m. Devin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0