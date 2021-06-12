Documentary focuses on runner following deer migration route

He chose to cover the route in three days of about 30 miles each, instead of pushing through without stopping, which would require running overnight.

“That’s not what deer do,” he said. “They don’t blow through the country. They take their time to stop, refuel and prepare for their next movement between stopover sites.”

With a crew of family and friends in support, he followed the route of a single deer until it merged into a migration corridor, and then followed a path that allowed him to run on trails or roads while avoiding private land, which doesn’t constrain a migrating deer.

The film showcases the science of migrations and challenges deer face such as highway crossings, housing development, barbed-wire fences, food scarcity and predators. He also found lush stopover sites with plentiful forage.

“Mule deer seem to possess a transcendental ability to keep their heads up and keep moving, as if their lives depend on it — which they do,” Rodgers said.

He said he hopes his journey would illustrate the value and vulnerability of open space.

“What is a connected landscape?” he said “What constitutes enough openness and connectedness?”

Rodgers finished a zoology degree at UW in 2014 and earned his master’s degree, also in zoology, in 2020. Research on the Baggs herd has led to two publications in scholarly journals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0