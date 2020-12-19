Does the nature of Wyoming's workforce create an added challenge in combating COVID-19?

Black Hills Bentonite has also kept its five sites across the state humming along during the pandemic. At the company headquarters in Casper, plant manager Larry Madsen said the pandemic has been only "a little inconvenient at worse."

“We haven’t had to shut down a plant or change schedules, or anything like that," he said.

About nine or 10 cases of COVID-19 have popped up among the company's statewide workforce of roughly 90 since March, he said. Workers can stay spaced out, especially at the mine sites. At the plants, the crews are relatively small, between two to five people, according to Madsen.

“They don’t work in close corridors,” Madsen said. “That is one of the big advantages we have, you know, our people out in the mines and field, they run their own pieces of equipment. They are alone all day long."

He considers his team lucky. Demand for bentonite, a clay used in a surprisingly extensive variety of products, also increased during the early days of the pandemic with consumers stocking up their pantries.

As for whether Wyoming’s high concentration of heavy industries has fueled the spread of the pandemic, Madsen and other mineral operators said it was too hard to say.