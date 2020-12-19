Does the nature of Wyoming's workforce create an added challenge in combating COVID-19?

Every Monday morning, Bernard Bonifas' alarm rings at 4:30.
He rises from bed to prepare for his long work day running operations at the Nichols Ranch uranium mine, located in the heart of Wyoming.
Before heading out the door, Bonifas pulls on his work boots and places his safety glasses in his front pocket.
By 5:30 a.m., Bonifas and his team of workers have met up at a parking lot in Casper. From there, the crew commutes about 80 miles in several vehicles out to the plant site near Linch.
Once there, Bonifas grabs his helmet from his office and the crew huddles together for a safety meeting. After that, the full work day begins.
In April, over half the country's workforce had transitioned to working remotely in response to the pandemic. But people like Bonifas and other essential workers in Wyoming's mineral industries didn't have that option. Most can’t simply work from home, as some other professions allow.
This fall, in the least populated state in America, COVID-19 cases began to surge.
By November, Wyoming had become one of the top hot spots for the virus in the country, with infections and hospitalizations reaching a “fever pitch,” according to the governor. During the height of the surge, Wyoming was consistently among the five worst states in the country in new cases. As the situation grew increasingly dire, hospitals' intensive care unit beds filled, and record numbers of deaths were announced.
State officials urged Wyomingites to take personal responsibility and abide by public health measures. But mask wearing among Wyoming residents was not widespread until recently, and protests and public meetings revealed the animosity many had toward health mandates.
Gov. Mark Gordon chided "knuckleheads" for not taking the virus seriously and ultimately said that relying on residents to behave responsibly had not worked. Instead, he instituted several public health measures — like selective business shutdowns, curfews and caps on gatherings. On Dec. 9, Wyoming became one of the last states to institute a statewide mask mandate.
It will likely take years for researchers to fully understand why the virus spread in the ways it did here. But it's worth asking: Has another reason for the surge been ignored?
Does the industry-intensive nature of Wyoming’s workforce add to the state's list of challenges as it seeks to flatten the curve?
Blue-collar workforce
Many of the state's mining jobs come with long commutes and around-the-clock operations. And many of these workers and mine operators have been left with little choice but to stay open, even as much of the country took steps to limit the amount of in-person work required during the pandemic.
The state’s robust fleet of coal, oil, trona, bentonite and uranium facilities have not shut down over the past nine months. Deemed "essential," almost all mineral sites continued uninterrupted during the pandemic.
Travis Deti, the executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, has long stressed the need for the state to declare its extractive industries “essential” during the pandemic.
“The fact of the matter remains, even in a tough market environment, the demand is still there that has to be met,” he said. “And these are not jobs that can be done from home, so you have to have people on the job.”
Not only is the Equality State the leading exporter of energy nationwide, it also provides the bulk of other critical minerals including bentonite and trona, materials required to make a vast assortment of critical products Americans rely on, even throughout the pandemic.
“They are critical jobs," Deti continued, "not just for the product that they provide. If we stop supplying those minerals and energy sources, it hits the revenue of the state. We have got to keep those mines open and we have got to keep working.”
A larger proportion of Wyoming's workforce is employed in natural resources, construction and maintenance occupations compared to the national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau. These are often industries in which individuals cannot realistically pick up and work remotely from home; they need to be on a worksite.
Nearly 16% of Wyoming's workforce are employed in natural resources, construction and maintenance, compared with less than 9% nationally, according to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey.
On the flip side, the proportion of Wyoming workers employed in management, business, science and arts occupations — jobs that could more likely be done from a remote location — is below the national average. What's more, neighboring states like the Dakotas, which also have notably rural and blue-collar workforces, were swept up in the regional surge of cases along with Wyoming this fall.
Mineral operators here are adamant that strict protocols at worksites have largely prevented any spread of the virus among workers. Many said the majority of positive cases were traced to gatherings outside the facilities.
Still, health officials have said throughout the pandemic that the easiest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to limit the number of people you interact with.
"In general, we know that anytime someone is interacting with more individuals from outside their household there is greater risk of transmission of COVID-19,” said Hailey Bloom, community prevention program manager and a COVID-19 contact tracing supervisor at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. “We also know that within some of these industries there are very specific tasks that require workers to be closer together where social distancing simply isn't possible due to the nature of that work. In those specific close environments, we know transmission risk was increased.”
On the ground
Bonifas, the director of operations at the uranium plant, has kept the facility operating throughout the pandemic thanks to a small team of workers.
"Because our license and permit does not allow us to shut down, we have to continue operating," Bonifas said.
A total of about 10 employees work on weekdays. Two employees take care of the plant during the weekends. Each Monday, employees take a COVID-19 test to make sure the crew stays healthy. Masks are required and everyone must social distance. To Bonifas' knowledge, no workers have caught the virus from the mine or plant. One employee tested positive after attending a wedding.
Black Hills Bentonite has also kept its five sites across the state humming along during the pandemic. At the company headquarters in Casper, plant manager Larry Madsen said the pandemic has been only "a little inconvenient at worse."
Support Local Journalism
“We haven’t had to shut down a plant or change schedules, or anything like that," he said.
About nine or 10 cases of COVID-19 have popped up among the company's statewide workforce of roughly 90 since March, he said. Workers can stay spaced out, especially at the mine sites. At the plants, the crews are relatively small, between two to five people, according to Madsen.
“They don’t work in close corridors,” Madsen said. “That is one of the big advantages we have, you know, our people out in the mines and field, they run their own pieces of equipment. They are alone all day long."
He considers his team lucky. Demand for bentonite, a clay used in a surprisingly extensive variety of products, also increased during the early days of the pandemic with consumers stocking up their pantries.
As for whether Wyoming’s high concentration of heavy industries has fueled the spread of the pandemic, Madsen and other mineral operators said it was too hard to say.
“I don’t know, I have no idea,” Madsen said. “This thing is very confusing to me. We have had some situations where somebody will get it, and they work very closely with a few other people, but no one else gets it. Why does that happen? We just don’t know.”
Spotty data
Meredith Towle, the state's occupational epidemiologist, said that questions like Madsen's are worth asking.
“There is definitely merit in trying to understand the relationship between employment and COVID-19,” Towle said.
But without a fuller set of data on the positive COVID-19 patients' occupations, its difficult for the epidemiologist to reach any definitive conclusions about the relationship between the spread of COVID-19 and the nature of Wyoming's workforce.
Towle is well-aware of the challenges facing Wyoming when it comes to comprehensive data collection on the pandemic.
In most of the state, the surge of COVID-19 cases seems to have somewhat subsided in December, but data on the fall spike is still being compiled and analyzed. Data on the connection between Wyomingites' occupations and lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 therefore remains limited and inconsistent.
The Wyoming Department of Health relies on "self-reported" responses from positive patients when it comes to occupation. The variety of responses from those who did disclose their occupation makes drawing any definitive conclusions difficult, health officials said. And for some patients, no employment information was collected at all.
Wyoming is not alone in this lack of data.
The state of Washington recently attempted to better understand the connection between positive cases of the coronavirus and workers' occupation or industry in a recent study. The analysis provided mixed results.
Only about half of patients with positive cases disclosed their occupation. The lack of responses became what researchers called a “major limitation” for the study.
Nonetheless, some conclusions could be tentatively drawn from the data.
Workers employed in the health care sector were overrepresented in the state's total number of positive COVID-19 cases, due in part to health care professionals' close contact with infected patients on a daily basis.
But the study also showed that individuals working in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting had a volume of positive case numbers that outpaced the proportion of workers employed in this sector. People of color in the essential workforce also disproportionately suffered from the virus, according to the study.
Community spread
Fred von Ahrens is the vice president of manufacturing at Genesis Alkali, the country's largest producer of soda ash. In March, when the coronavirus arrived in Wyoming, von Ahrens said he was immediately concerned about his older workers.
The facility had roughly 100 employees over 62 years old at the start of the pandemic. (Some have since retired.)
"That is a vulnerable population, and it scared the heck out of me," he said.
Von Ahrens does not believe the virus is spreading within the state's mining facilities but rather in communities outside of the workplace.
The health policies the company implemented in April have been key to protecting the plant's approximately 2,500 workers at its four manufacturing facilities, von Ahrens said. Those guidelines include strict social distancing requirements, significantly smaller crew sizes and staggered shifts. The plant bus service has also stopped.
Meanwhile, in Sweetwater County, where the facilities are located, virus cases were surging at the highest rate in the state as of Thursday. The county had confirmed the most new cases per capita over the past 10 days, according to Department of Health data, and over 17% of its positive cases occurred in the past 10 days — also the highest proportion of any Wyoming county.
"The virus is coming from outside our plant," von Ahrens said. "It's community spread."
Even so, the virus has complicated matters at the mine and plant.
The company's crews of skilled workers are limited. When a skilled employee is potentially exposed to the virus and must quarantine, it has strained work flow, von Ahrens explained.
After seeing the way the virus was spreading in Sweetwater County communities, von Ahrens joined together with other industry leaders in southwest Wyoming to launch a public health campaign to raise awareness about the importance of mask wearing, social distancing and the vaccine. Together, they have been vocal proponents of mask requirements to keep workers and families in the county safe, and the plants open.
To Jean Stachon, Sweetwater's county health official, the effort is notable. The plant managers have influence, she said, and they could be key to making sure Wyomingites trust what health officials have been saying for months.
"People may get tired of listening to the health department and tune us out," she said, "but the big employers have some clout and weight we don't."
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.