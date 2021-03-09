Donald Trump Jr. lobbies for Wyoming election runoff bill

Alabama, South Dakota, Georgia, North Carolina and other states require runoff elections under certain circumstances.

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, is the sponsor of the bill.

"The bill is to ensure that the winner of the primary election for federal, statewide and the state Legislature, has the support of a majority of voters," Biteman said on Tuesday. "Runoffs are common in areas of one-party rule, and they are helpful when there is a large pool of candidates. Not only is Wyoming a predominately Republican state, as you know, and often has many candidates run for federal and statewide office."

He said the bill would bolster voter confidence in the state's election systems.

The Wyoming Republican Party has backed the bill.