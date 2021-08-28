Donations pour in for wife, unborn child of fallen Wyoming Marine

In the first day since the public learned about the death of a Wyoming Marine in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 was raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.

Rylee McCollum died Thursday in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. He and 12 other service members were providing security at the airport as it was being overwhelmed with evacuees trying to leave the county after the Taliban's takeover.

McCollum, who was from Bondurant, was expecting his first child in three weeks, his family says.

In the aftermath of his death, two verified GoFundMe fundraisers have been started to benefit his wife, Jiennah Crayton, and the couple's unborn child.

The fundraisers collected more than a quarter million dollars in the first 18 hours they were created, according to a GoFundMe spokeswoman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of early Saturday afternoon, a fund dedicated to the "education and upbringing" of McCollum's child had alone raised $215,000. The child is due in September.

A second fund, set up by McCollum's mother in law, will benefit his wife.