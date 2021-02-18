DOT seeks flexibility in vision testing

Currently, the vision test is required in state statute, Dobson said. If the bill is approved, the statute will say that drivers need to complete a visual acuity test, but how the test is conducted will be outlined in WYDOT rules and regulations.

The move from statute to rules and regulations simply makes it easier to change the testing requirements in emergency situations or as vision acuity technology evolves, WYDOT support services administrator Taylor Rossetti said.

“The intent here is not to get away from that current process,” Rossetti said. “It simply moves the specificity sitting over in the statute over to rules and regulations so that, if technology changes, it does not require a future statute change or if another emergency were to arise, you could promulgate an emergency rule to get around what might be a restrictive requirement… That’s all we’re trying to achieve here.”

Currently, the state requires drivers to have 20/40 vision or better with both eyes and a total combined horizontal vision of at least 120 degrees. Rossetti said those standards would continue if the bill is passed.