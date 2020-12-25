Doug Crowe remembered for his humor, wildlife knowledge and irreverence

“He didn’t back down,” said his son, Marty Crowe. “He was a solid man, not backing down from anything.”

He also filled postcards of stories that he sent back to people from home, including one of his best friend’s sons, Wyoming migration researcher Hall Sawyer.

“My first experiences in Wyoming were with Doug. In 1977, at 7 years old, he was the one who had me on the middle fork of the Powder (River) learning how to fly fish, and the same year at 7 years old was at deer camp with guys at Sweetwater Rocks,” Sawyer said. “He was a huge role model for me and made me want to learn about and advocate for Wyoming’s wildlife. It was that mix of not just hunting but a conservation ethic that goes along with hunting.”

That was Crowe’s ability to influence those around him. Generations of biologists in this state can trace at least some of their education and inspiration to Crowe. Sawyer went on to pioneer modern migration tracking techniques and discovered the longest mule deer migration in the world.

Walt Gasson, the former head of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation and current director of endorsed business for Trout Unlimited owes the early part of his career to Crowe.