Doug Crowe remembered for his humor, wildlife knowledge and irreverence

Few people can set a number 4 coyote trap without using their feet. The steel traps have stiff, unwieldy springs with 6-to 8-inch jaws.
Doug Crowe could.
He was that strong. And that stubborn.
He was also, according to legions of people who knew and worked with him from local biologists to the former head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, one of the most brilliant, knowledgeable and “genuinely decent human beings” in the state’s wildlife world.
Crowe was as comfortable sleeping in a windowless cattle stable in Africa and a former moonshiner’s cabin along the Sweetwater River in central Wyoming as he was speaking to a panel of foreign delegates from 190 countries. He did all of those out of admiration for, and conservation of, the world’s wildlife.
He was as irreverent as he was sincere. As willing to speak the truth regardless of the consequences — supporting wolf recovery in the West, helping restore black-footed ferrets, and championing habitat conservation — as he was eager to escape to the plains of Wyoming and savannas of Botswana.
On Nov. 26, Crowe, one of Wyoming’s conservation giants who was, among other things, an assistant director for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, a representative of the U.S. in Africa and a professor at Casper College, died at 81 years old.
“Doug had a way you could disagree, but let’s have a drink and talk. He could chew Copenhagen and drink bourbon. He fit the western idea of being straightforward and being candid with people and listening to their concerns,” said John Turner, former Wyoming legislator and head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “He had dedication and work ethic and communication skills, plus was a top flight wildlife specialist.”
While his admirers, former coworkers and friends could fill books with professional anecdotes about Crowe, a 6-foot-2 bear of a man with a mustache and perpetual cowboy hat, they could also fill a book with stories of his pranks, jokes and inability to suffer fools.
He was known for his years of columns published in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s magazine “Wyoming Wildlife” called Crowe’s Corner. In one issue, he made a list of 20 observations from his lifetime spent hunting Wyoming’s mountains, plains and valleys. They defined Crowe’s sense of sincerity and his refusal to take life too seriously — a Murphy’s Law of hunting list, if you will.
“If there is a hole in the tent, it will be directly over your sleeping bag,” he wrote as his first rule. “Moose are living proof that God has a sense of humor,” was number 15.
Then there was: “Picante sauce is the nectar of the gods and a quart of it in the stew will guarantee that you forget to take toilet paper the next day.”
That was Crowe. A hero in wildlife conservation, a loving husband and father, and a loyal friend with a penchant for bathroom humor.
***
Crowe was born in Kansas and moved to Casper when he was 14.
He worked as a cowhand on the Dumbell Ranch near the Sweetwater River and fell in love with the area.
In a Crowe’s Corner column he once wrote: “I like the Sweetwater country as much as any place I’ve ever been. I like the sagebrush and the dust and the rattlesnakes and especially the deer and antelope. That barren, austere looking desert probably supports more game per acre than nearly any other place on earth.”
He went to Korea in the Army, then married Timothea “Timmy” Barrett when he returned. They had three children, Ardith, Martin, and Marcella. After earning his PhD in Zoology from the University of Wyoming, Crowe went to work for Game and Fish, where he was part of a transformation for wildlife management and the department, said Chris Madson, former editor of “Wyoming Wildlife” magazine. Crowe encouraged a bottom-up approach to wildlife management and ideas. He wanted everyone in the department to bring their expertise to the table.
“I can’t think of another time there was such bottom up consideration of major problems,” Madson said. “He deserves unlimited credit for that. He could speak truth to power, and he did it on a regular basis.”
Between his years as planning coordinator and assistant director of services, Crowe was part of groundbreaking programs for the state including the capture of the remaining black-footed ferrets near Meeteetse to begin their recovery, the creation of the Wyoming Wildlife Trust Fund, and advocation for conserving nongame wildlife.
And it was there, in his work with the department and lawmakers, that he met Turner.
“Legislators trusted Doug because he was so damn upfront, candid, straightforward,” Turner said. “For years he was over in the Capitol representing the Game and Fish and helping ward off bad ideas and working on positives like the Wildlife Trust Fund.”
It was also during those years he wrote his columns, continuing his trail-earned wisdom:
“There aren’t many times in your life when you have absolutely no worries. All of them happen when you’re hunting.”
***
In 1990, Turner brought Crowe to the international scene as a special assistant to the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
He worked on programs to prevent elephant, rhinoceros and wild cat poaching. He advised on wildlife and conservation issues, and he stood his ground in the face of charging wildlife, Turner said.
“He didn’t back down,” said his son, Marty Crowe. “He was a solid man, not backing down from anything.”
He also filled postcards of stories that he sent back to people from home, including one of his best friend’s sons, Wyoming migration researcher Hall Sawyer.
“My first experiences in Wyoming were with Doug. In 1977, at 7 years old, he was the one who had me on the middle fork of the Powder (River) learning how to fly fish, and the same year at 7 years old was at deer camp with guys at Sweetwater Rocks,” Sawyer said. “He was a huge role model for me and made me want to learn about and advocate for Wyoming’s wildlife. It was that mix of not just hunting but a conservation ethic that goes along with hunting.”
That was Crowe’s ability to influence those around him. Generations of biologists in this state can trace at least some of their education and inspiration to Crowe. Sawyer went on to pioneer modern migration tracking techniques and discovered the longest mule deer migration in the world.
Walt Gasson, the former head of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation and current director of endorsed business for Trout Unlimited owes the early part of his career to Crowe.
“You can talk about his irreverence all you want, and many will, but he had the chops to back it up,” Gasson said. “He was truthfully one of the most brilliant people I knew.”
***
After his time in Africa and his service as a key member of the U.S. delegation to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, Crowe spent years teaching biology at Casper College, eventually serving as the chairman of the biology department.
But even amid all his travels, meetings and elbow rubbing with influential leaders, he never lost sight of Wyoming, his home.
“The wild places and critters of Wyoming and abroad are better off because of him,” Sawyer wrote in Crowe’s obituary.
Crowe himself summed up his life at the end of his will and testament, typed and stowed away for his children to find after his death:
“It’s been one hell of a party.”