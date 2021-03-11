Douglas crushes Lyman to win girls 3A state title

The tactic didn't work as the Eagles failed to score in the first quarter. Ironically enough, it was Dickerson who scored the first points of the game for the Eagles when she hit a short runner that banked off the glass.

"Coach Hansen of Lyman, he's kind of the king of trying to throw you off your game," Helenbolt said. "He'll do something to get you out of rhythm, and definitely you can see in the first half that worked pretty well tonight."

The wonky game plan would be nowhere near enough to help the Eagles as the Bearcats went on a 24-0 run that lasted from the second quarter and well into the third — marking a 34-5 score.

Lyman sophomore Sage Bradshaw was able to break the scoreless drought in the third by hitting a runner in the key, but the Eagles were only able to score four points in the third quarter.

The second half also saw the 6-foot-4 Fertig come alive — after only scoring four points in the first half — with 12 points to add to her team's significant lead.

"Even though they were face-guarding me the entire time I needed to be aggressive because if I'm aggressive the rest of my team will be aggressive too," Fertig said.