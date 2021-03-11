Douglas crushes Lyman to win girls 3A state title

The 2018-2021 Douglas basketball team will go down as one of the greatest girls basketball teams in Wyoming high school history.
Thursday, the Bearcats limited Lyman to just 11 points in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship game on their way to a 51-11 victory at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Douglas went undefeated against 3A competition the past four years and finished with a four-year record of 100-2. The two losses were to Class 4A Thunder Basin on Dec. 28. 2018 at the Energy Classic in Gillette and against the Lynwood Knights of Southern California on Jan. 3, 2020.
Douglas would've most likely won four state titles if the COVID-19 pandemic didn't cancel the 2020 tournament minutes after it started.
Still, they are now three-time state champions and head coach Cody Helenbolt has watched his four senior starters -- Kamdynn Townsend, Brynn Zwetzig, Joslin Igo and Allyson Fertig -- grow into bona fide ballers over four years.
"You coach basketball to see your kids have success, and to see them have that level of success is just really rewarding," Helenbolt said. "I'm just honored to be associated with these kids. They're awesome."
The Eagles started the game with a bizarre game plan that saw junior Kendyll Dickerson lingering in the Bearcats backcourt, thus leaving only four players to try to mount an offense against a far superior team.
The tactic didn't work as the Eagles failed to score in the first quarter. Ironically enough, it was Dickerson who scored the first points of the game for the Eagles when she hit a short runner that banked off the glass.
"Coach Hansen of Lyman, he's kind of the king of trying to throw you off your game," Helenbolt said. "He'll do something to get you out of rhythm, and definitely you can see in the first half that worked pretty well tonight."
The wonky game plan would be nowhere near enough to help the Eagles as the Bearcats went on a 24-0 run that lasted from the second quarter and well into the third — marking a 34-5 score.
Lyman sophomore Sage Bradshaw was able to break the scoreless drought in the third by hitting a runner in the key, but the Eagles were only able to score four points in the third quarter.
The second half also saw the 6-foot-4 Fertig come alive — after only scoring four points in the first half — with 12 points to add to her team's significant lead.
"Even though they were face-guarding me the entire time I needed to be aggressive because if I'm aggressive the rest of my team will be aggressive too," Fertig said.
With only 2:28 left on the clock, coach Hansen took out his starters. The score was 51-11 at that point and neither team would score again — not that it mattered.
Fertig ended the game with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks, but her journey doesn't end here. She'll continue her basketball career at the University of Wyoming to play for the Mountain West champion Cowgirls.
"You grow up with these girls, and you don't want to win with any other person," Fertig said. "You put in so much hard work, and just to go undefeated, it's amazing because it just shows that we're that good — because we put in all the work and effort."
Despite how good the Bearcats played over four years, there were several points — late last year and earlier this year — when Helenbolt didn't think there would be a basketball season. He was left a little scarred after the cancellation of the 2020 state tournament.
"I was wondering how bad of luck could I possibly have to have two seasons canceled — with this group of kids. I'm very very happy that we were able to do it.
"All the work that was done by Ron Laird and everybody behind the scenes to make sure this group of kids got this opportunity, so I'm just very grateful and appreciative of that."
Photos: Class 3a State Basketball Championships in Casper