Douglas residents killed in plane crash

DOUGLAS (WNE) — Well-known retired Douglas teachers Don and Cindy Sutphin died in a plane crash around 1 p.m. Sunday, outside of Harrison, Nebraska.

The reason for the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza crash is listed as unknown at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they are investigating the crash.

“We will have a preliminary report out on the accident within two weeks. The cause of the crash will come in the final report, which could take one to two years,” NTSB Media Relations contact Eric Weiss said Monday.

The Sutphins both taught at Douglas High School for many years and raised their children here, as well as owning The Auto & Bike Shop on E. Richards for many years.

Don served on the Converse County Airport Board previously and was known as an accomplished small plane pilot. Friends said he recently purchased the Beechcraft plane and had made at least one previous longer flight in it before the one last weekend.

The couple was reportedly returning to Douglas from Ohio where they had been visiting family when the accident happened.

