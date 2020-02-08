Douglas twins argue like brothers, rank top in Wyoming debate

DOUGLAS — As these two seniors sit at the table in the high school library, it’s difficult to remember which one is which.

Both are dressed in white T-shirts and faded blue jeans, typical of most high school students. Their hair cuts are identical, as are their mannerisms and smiles. One sports a dice tattoo on his left forearm. That helps keep them straight, but the other insists that one day he will have an identical one inked on his arm. They argue like brothers about why he hasn’t done that already.

Each moves his hands nervously when he talks. They are both somewhat shy – that is until something overtakes them. They instantly become animated, their hands folded, clenched, unfolded and unclenched almost in unison.

The more Brandon and Alex Witbrod talk, the more their eyes shine, the faster they talk and the passion that their coach sees in them comes shining through.

The identical twins are ranked top in Wyoming in debate; it’s no wonder given Alex’s shy analytical nature and Brandon’s more vocal passion for arguing.

They work together like a well-oiled machine. Each one knows his predefined role. Each knows his strengths. And his weaknesses – because if either fails to mention it, his brother will surely pipe up and help him remember.