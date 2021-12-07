Driver in fatal hit and run pleads guilty

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle while drunk and then leaving the scene pleaded guilty last week in Laramie County District Court.

Kyle A. Ziemer pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide (DUI) as part of a plea agreement. The state agreed to cap its sentencing argument at 10 to 14 years in prison, while Ziemer and his attorney are free to argue for any sentence they feel is appropriate, including probation.

Andrea Martinez, 38, of Cheyenne was identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as the victim. Martinez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center shortly after the incident, where she died from her injuries.

According to court documents, the evening of March 24, Martinez was walking eastbound on the asphalt part of a median on Nationway when the driver of a red 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, later identified as Ziemer, swerved into the median and struck her, witnesses said.

Ziemer was identified by witnesses of the accident who followed him from the scene to his residence, where he was apprehended by police.

Officer Logan Warren said Ziemer failed one field sobriety test, and further tests were not conducted because Ziemer had fallen over several times while in police custody. During interviews with police, Ziemer said he’d had six beers at a work party, and initially said he had been driven home by a friend, Warren testified. Later, at the hospital, Ziemer told police officers he’d hit Martinez with his vehicle.

