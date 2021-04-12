Drought conditions remain despite record Wyoming snowstorm

Close to a month after a record-breaking snowstorm pummeled Wyoming and dropped more than two feet of snow in several areas throughout the state, drought conditions are back to severe, extreme or abnormally dry throughout the state.

The snowpack in the Laramie Range, lower North Platte and Powder River watersheds all increased 20% to 30% by mid-March. But according to Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist Jim Fahey, the primarily dry summer and fall conditions caused the soil profile to remain dry.

“Our thinking is that whatever starts to run off is going to have to soak into the soil profile before it runs off into our streams and reservoirs,” Fahey said. “Some places have 90% to 100% median snowpack numbers for forecast in the runoff. Flow forecast numbers for the spring are in the 70% to 80% to 85% range just to take into account our really dry antecedent conditions coming into this water year.”

Peak runoffs won’t hit until mid-May or mid-June, but Fahey predicts it could go both ways. If it warms up too quickly and there’s a lack of precipitation, the soil will most likely absorb a good chunk of the snowpack runoff. But if there’s rain and the weather stays cool in the spring, the soil could remain hydrated and the runoff could be more efficient.