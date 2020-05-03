Dube, Nesvik: The outdoors are waiting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Up until recently, staying home was unlikely something hunters, anglers and all types of wildlife enthusiasts did often. That idea runs counter to almost everything we know. Hunters and anglers are always heading out — pursuing spring turkeys, fishing for trout on the Miracle Mile or waiting with a camera for the first pronghorn fawn to pop up from the sagebrush. However, faced with an unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, many of us are staying close to home, and logging outdoor hours in different ways.

It’s disappointing to miss so much this spring, but the outdoors will be waiting. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is working to make sure that even though much in the world has changed, our efforts to conserve wildlife and serve people has not.

Like most Wyoming summers, fishing will be good. We’ve had good moisture, and lots of water grows big fish. Fish hatcheries are raising trout and stocking waters with 20 varieties of fish. The springtime is just the beginning of our efforts to put 7.2 million fish in lakes, rivers and reservoirs throughout the state. And if you head out to the water with your boats, aquatic invasive species check stations are open. Our boat inspectors are working to ensure Wyoming remains free of invasive mussels. If you are a boater, stop when you see a check station to do your part to keep it that way.