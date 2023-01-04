Duck die-off caused by fungus, lab results show

A common type of fungus killed the 81 mallard ducks found dead near Riverton on Nov. 29, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Wednesday.

The ducks contracted aspergillosis, a respiratory disease, at popular hunting and fishing spot Ocean Lake after inhaling spores of a naturally occurring fungus found in decomposing organic material like soil, hay and straw, the agency said.

“Birds are especially susceptible to the disease,” Game and Fish Wildlife Disease Specialist Jessica Jennings-Gaines said in a statement, “and the severity of the lesions found in the lungs point to an incident where these ducks were exposed to a very acute and high dose of the spores.”

Infected animals don’t typically spread aspergillosis. Instead, Jennings-Gaines said, “it usually only affects those animals exposed to the source of the fungi.”

The state has documented a handful of other cases in recent months, she said.

A Canada goose euthanized during the discovery later tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, a viral illness that swept through Wyoming’s bird populations and killed a number of geese and raptors in the second half of 2022.

More than 20 geese were found dead more recently in Cheyenne’s Lion’s Park, and two of the geese later tested positive for this year’s especially virulent strain of avian influenza, Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control announced Tuesday.

Game and Fish researchers noted when the Ocean Lake die-off was announced that the rapid spread of the ducks’ unknown illness was uncharacteristic of avian influenza and more closely matched other possible culprits, including exposure to a fungus.

The agency is still investigating what caused the aspergillosis infections, but said that the source may no longer be present. It hasn’t received reports of any other dead ducks or geese in the area since the outbreak in November.

But it encouraged people handling wildlife to carefully follow federal health guidelines, including avoiding contact with (and keeping pets away from) sick and dead animals, wearing gloves while handling game and cooking it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Game and Fish plans to turn the Ocean Lake aerator back on this week, opening the water so that birds can mingle there again.