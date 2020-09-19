Early freeze has minimal impact on sugar beets and other crops

“Compared to last year – so far, Mother Nature has blessed us with a really good crop,” Darnell said. “We’ve had lots of growing degree days, the heat units – as long as they get water to them the crop has performed.”

Cody Creech, dryland crop systems specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff, said there were some parts of the Wyo-Braska that could have been impacted by the brief freeze at the start of last week.

Corn and dry edible beans, for example, that hadn’t reached full maturity by the time the mercury dove could be impacted by the cold.

“For the most part, most of the corn and dry beans were near maturity,” Creech said. “We’re not terribly worried about what was going on out there.

“It’s still dependent on what stage the crop was in,” he continued. “Generally, when we see frost or freeze this late in the game, yield impacts are fairly low.”

Still, that doesn’t mean there might not be some impact, particularly on quality issues, important with dry beans which are graded at the elevator with the best quality commanding premium prices.

“But the more mature the crop is, the less of an impact as far as quality issues there is,” Creech said.