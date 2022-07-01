Early voting kicks off in Wyoming

Believe it or not, it's time to vote again.

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections began Friday across the state.

Since the last time Wyomingites, voted in a major election, however, there is one major change -- you'll need to bring an ID if you're voting in person. The following forms are acceptable:

WY driver's license or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Valid U.S. Passport

U.S. Military Card

Driver's license or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Valid Medicare Insurance Card

Valid Medicaid Insurance Card

If you do not have one of the listed documents, you may obtain a free Wyoming identification card from the local driver services office. If you are not registered yet you will also need a valid form of ID to register (this is not a new law in Wyoming).

If you choose to vote absentee, you are able to do so from July 1 through Aug. 15 for the primary which will be held in person on Aug. 16. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for in-person voting.

Half of the state senators, all of the state representatives, the U.S. representative, the county assessor, the county clerks, some city council members and more are up for reelection this cycle.

This election is the first major one since former President Donald Trump and his allies sowed major (unfounded) doubts among supporters that elections, some of which have made their way to Wyoming voters.

Cindy Rissler, the chief deputy Natrona County clerk, said she's heard "no concerns" recently over the security of elections.

"The majority of the people here are very pleased how the county clerks run the elections," she said.

