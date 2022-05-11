Earthquake shakes Yellowstone National Park

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the ground at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Geological Society.

The quake's epicenter was below Little Saddle Mountain in the Absaroka Range, northeast of Yellowstone Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake originated at a depth of about 8.6 miles, according to the USGS.

It was felt as far away as Cody and Bozeman, Montana.

A magnitude earthquake of 2.5 to 5.4 is often felt, but only causes minor damage, according to scientists. Relatively minor earthquakes do hit Wyoming with some regularity. Last year, a 4.1 magnitude quake shook an unpopulated area south of Ten Sleep.

According to the park's website, Yellowstone is one of the "most seismically active areas in the United States."

Approximately 700 to 3,000 earthquakes occur each year in the Yellowstone area, though most are not felt.

The earthquakes "result from the extensive network of faults associated with the volcano and surrounding tectonic features," the website states. "Yellowstone earthquakes tend to occur in swarms—close together in time and space. This phenomenon is related to transport of volcanic fluids along the many small fractures in the shallow rocks over the magma, a pattern that has been noted in volcanos around the world."

