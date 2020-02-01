Eastbound I-80 closed west of Rawlins; high winds prompt travel concerns
Eastbound I-80 closed west of Rawlins; high winds prompt travel concerns

  • Updated
Highway closed

Snow blows across southbound Highway 487 in late December north of Medicine Bow. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Wintry weather has forced the closure of a large stretch of Interstate 80 in Wyoming. 

The eastbound lanes of the state's main east-west highway are closed from Rawlins to Evanston, near the Utah border. They are not anticipated to open until Saturday evening, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

While the rest of the highway remains open, it is closed to high-profile vehicles due to high winds. 

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne has issued a high wind warning for parts of southeast and south central Wyoming including Cheyenne, Wheatland, Medicine Bow and the Shirley Basin. Gusts of up to 65 mph are forecast. 

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. 

More bad weather is expected Sunday. A cold front is expected to drop snow across much of the state. 

The high winds 

