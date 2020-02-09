Eastern Montanan's roots prepared him for conservation films

“Overall the favorite part of my job is … everywhere I go is amazing and beautiful,” he said. “I get to see a lot of the world that people pay a lot of money to go to.”

He also sees wildlife behavior that few people witness until they watch his work. One example is footage he captured of a Yellowstone National Park bobcat pouncing on a duck along the edge of the Madison River. That footage appeared in “Epic Yellowstone,” produced by his friends at Grizzly Creek Films in Bozeman for the Smithsonian Channel.

“It’s a very tight-knit community,” Dawson said. “That’s why I get tons of requests for Yellowstone stuff. But there’s a danger of getting pigeon-holed.”

Winston said his company’s proximity to Yellowstone provides a wealth of wildlife filming opportunities, unlike many other places in the world. Because of that, he travels much less than Dawson.

“Yellowstone really is one of the best places to film natural history in the world,” Winston said. “With its sagebrush meadows you see a lot more” than filmmakers or visitors can see in places like Glacier National Park with its thick forest.

“It’s just a very unique situation to see a lot of different behavior,” he added.

Taking off