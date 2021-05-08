Eastern Shoshone advocate hopes medical marijuana will provide health, economic benefits for tribe

Some of the older generations, Shongutsie said, have been researching the benefits of CBD and medical marijuana and want them for medical purposes.

"They like taking CBD, rather than taking a pill," she said. "They've been using that on their joints for rheumatoid arthritis or pain from diabetes" and other illnesses.

And she's hopeful that legalization will be an economic boon to the community, where tribal members and those employed through the reservation's five casinos have experienced financial hardship and instability throughout the past year.

"When I talk to the younger generation, 18-30, they want jobs because (once they leave) high school, (they say) 'There's nothing for us, there's nothing to do,' and they don't want to work at the casinos because that's not a promised job anymore," Shongutsie said.

When she was a little girl, Shongutsie recalled taking summer trips to Colorado State University, where kids from the reservation had the potential to earn a full-ride scholarship. Now, that program has been defunded. However, Shongutsie hopes that sales from medical marijuana could reinvigorate educational programs on the reservation.