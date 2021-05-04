Eastern Shoshone General Council to vote on medical marijuana this month

The Eastern Shoshone General Council will host a special general meeting to vote on the legalization and decriminalization of medical marijuana at 10 a.m. May 15 at Rocky Mountain Hall.

Tribal member Bobbi Shongutsie will present agenda items to legalize medical marijuana through the Cole Memorandum, a U.S. Department of Justice ruling that recognizes sovereign governments on tribal lands and reservations; decriminalize medical marijuana by removing it from the Shoshone and Arapaho Law and Order Code; and create a regulatory commission.

A public meeting will be held two days before the vote, at 3 p.m. May 13 at Rocky Mountain Hall, where more information on medical marijuana will be available.

Medical marijuana legalization has been gaining momentum on the reservation for some time now. So-go-Beah Naht-Su — which means “mother earth and medicine” in Shoshone — a group advocating for the benefits of medical marijuana, has been lobbying tribal members with its efforts to bring awareness and economic benefits to the reservation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}