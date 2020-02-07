Eastern Shoshone member, other tribal representatives push for bill supporting buffalo restoration

Still, Baldes said he was able to meet with lawmakers, including Rep. Liz Cheney, to advocate for passage of the legislation and look for co-sponsors.

Baldes is also a board member of the InterTribal Buffalo Council and tribal partnership coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation. While he said he’s been to Washington many times to work on various issues and speak with lawmakers, these most recent meetings were “one of the few times that I’m on my way back from D.C. that I feel good about the meetings that happened.”

“The fact that we had favorable meetings with everybody that we spoke to about the Indian Buffalo Management Act, we’ve got no complaints,” he said. “We’re just really pleased, and surprised frankly, that it’s moving this way.”

At the hearing, the Bureau of Indian Affairs said it supports the bill, which was introduced in November 2019. But the bureau’s director, Darryl LaCounte, said the act doesn’t provide money permanently, which could require the Department of the Interior to pull funding from elsewhere.