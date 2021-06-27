Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho take ownership of Circle Ridge Field

"The upshot is that the tribes will receive 100% of the royalties," St. Clair said.

Circle Ridge Field produces over 60% of the total oil production on the Wind River Reservation, making it the most productive oil field on the reservation.

While the tribes are focusing on the first steps at Circle Ridge Field, the plan is to have the tribes operate the field eventually — MI3 Petroleum Engineering is currently running operations — and the remaining oil and gas fields throughout the reservation, when the present leases expire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And with oil prices rising — almost $76 a barrel according to Brent Crude, the highest since 2018 — things appear to be trending in the right direction for the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho. But they're not putting all their eggs in one basket.

"We realize that fossil fuels are on the way out, and there will probably be less demand for the product as time goes by," St. Clair said. "So, we're taking the income that we have from this and looking toward renewable energy, the development of our economy and other areas."