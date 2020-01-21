Eastern Shoshone swear in former judge as newest Business Council member

St. Clair’s years of experience in law and tribal affairs will be a positive addition to the Business Council, Vice Chairwoman Karen Snyder said.

“We very much look forward to your expertise and your law background,” she said at the swearing-in ceremony. “I think it will help us immensely.”

About 50 community members attended the swearing-in to witness him take his oath of office before shaking hands with council members and eating cake afterwards. Business Council Chairman Vernon Hill was unable to attend.

The tribe’s Business Council is its elected governing body, while the General Council — which is made up of all adult tribal members — has oversight over the Business Council and ultimate authority in tribal matters.

During the swearing-in ceremony, St. Clair thanked his family for always supporting him throughout his career and during college, while adding that “it’s an honor to have been selected.”

St. Clair, who is also a farmer and rancher and has Arapaho heritage as well, said he will prioritize working together as a tribe and working well with other tribes, as well as protecting tribal sovereignty and treaty rights.