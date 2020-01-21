Eastern Shoshone swear in former judge as newest Business Council member

FORT WASHAKIE — A longtime judge officially became the sixth member of the Eastern Shoshone Business Council at a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
John St. Clair narrowly won last week’s special election against four other candidates. He is a licensed attorney in Wyoming who previously served on the council for one term in the mid-1970s and, until a few years ago, served as the Wind River Tribal Court’s chief judge for more than 30 years.
The special election was called after Vice Chairman Leslie Shakespeare resigned in November to take a new job. St. Clair will serve the approximately nine months left of Shakespeare’s term.
He said he will decide whether to run again after evaluating how his first term goes, adding that after he resigned a tribal judge position in Utah, he became restless. And with his experience — and the help the tribe has provided him throughout the years, especially when he was in college — he said he thought he could be a good fit.
“This came up, and since it’s a short term, it was very appealing,” he said. “I just want to help our tribe in any way I can.”
St. Clair’s years of experience in law and tribal affairs will be a positive addition to the Business Council, Vice Chairwoman Karen Snyder said.
“We very much look forward to your expertise and your law background,” she said at the swearing-in ceremony. “I think it will help us immensely.”
About 50 community members attended the swearing-in to witness him take his oath of office before shaking hands with council members and eating cake afterwards. Business Council Chairman Vernon Hill was unable to attend.
The tribe’s Business Council is its elected governing body, while the General Council — which is made up of all adult tribal members — has oversight over the Business Council and ultimate authority in tribal matters.
During the swearing-in ceremony, St. Clair thanked his family for always supporting him throughout his career and during college, while adding that “it’s an honor to have been selected.”
St. Clair, who is also a farmer and rancher and has Arapaho heritage as well, said he will prioritize working together as a tribe and working well with other tribes, as well as protecting tribal sovereignty and treaty rights.
“We need to dedicate ourselves to working together toward the goal of protecting our rights and sovereignty so our future generations can have a place to live and enjoy the special lands that we have under our treaties,” he said Tuesday. “I’m dedicating myself to protecting our rights, protecting our land and protecting our people for our future generations.”
St. Clair said one issue he’d like to tackle during his term is working with the state to draft regulations it can support for the tribe to begin off-reservation hunting. He added that he’d like to address land use and water rights issues, also.
Last October, the tribe announced that it planned to begin exercising its treaty rights to hunt off the reservation.
Another objective, St. Clair said, would be to work on regulations addressing hemp production on the Wind River Reservation. General councils for both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes are set to consider resolutions in the near future to allow hemp production and the legalization of medical marijuana on the reservation.
“That’s kind of a new thing throughout the country,” he said. “We just need to look at that and see what’s there. If both tribes agree to it, we need to go forward and try that.”