Eastern Wyoming College aims for May 18 reopening

TORRINGTON (WNE) – – Eastern Wyoming College is on pace in its planning to reopen its doors – albeit on a limited basis – on Monday. Dr. Lesley Travers, EWC president, told trustees Tuesday the college has prepared a COVID-19 response plan as part of the variance application submitted this week.

All variances, allowed as Gov. Mark Gordon last month relaxed some of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, must be approved by State Public Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist.

“We’ve applied for a variance to open Monday on some limited things,” Travers said. “We want to work with our welding and cosmetology students to ensure they graduate and get the board certifications they need.”

At least in the cosmetology and barbering schools, Travers said – under the letter of regulations already approved by Gordon – a variance isn’t really necessary. Gordon’s order allowing barber shops and hair salons to reopen earlier this month also applies, under certain circumstances, to the EWC programs.

