Eastern Wyoming College student survives horrific accident

The injury to her left arm was so horrific, doctors still don’t want her to push-off with the arm, put any pressure on the arm or put any weight on the arm. Her humerus broke, her elbow completely busted out and the ulna had four to six different breaks.

“She’s rod, pinned, screwed, all the way up her left arm,” Deanna said. “So far, Sam can go all the way out and touch her head, but there’s other things she can’t do, like bring a bottle to her mouth to take a drink. The physical therapy hasn’t started on her [left] arm yet.”

Deanna said doctors expect Samantha will be back to her normal self by January.

She still needs to have the operation to repair the ligaments in her knee and will have to do annual checkups with her neurosurgeon to make sure none of the hardware has moved around.

Although the recovery process has been difficult for Samantha, she still found the time to continue her college classes at Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) and was able to graduate with her associates degree on May 14.

She plans to be done with therapy and cleared to drive again on her own by the beginning of August. She will attend Chadron State College and wants to pursue a degree in education to become a middle school teacher.