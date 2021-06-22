Eastern Wyoming College systems down due to cyber attack

A cyber security attack disabled Eastern Wyoming College's computer and phone systems Tuesday morning, the college announced.

The attack occurred early Tuesday morning, and local law enforcement are currently investigating.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"College officials are working with local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, local IT professionals and state IT professionals," according to a release issued by the college.

The computer systems were still off-line as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a college spokesperson Ben Moritz.

Cyber-security attacks are on the rise in the U.S. Between March 2020 and 2021, the FBI's cyber attack workload increased by 1 million complaints, according to FBI data.

In 2019, Campbell County Memorial Hospital was hit with a ransonware attack that left its computer systems haywire for days. The event eventually led the hospital to receive a $1 million insurance settlement.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0