Effort to prevent federal restrictions on gun rights in Wyoming advances out of Senate

The attorney general would then be tasked with deciding whether the federal law in question is unconstitutional or not. If the law is found to infringe on Second Amendment rights, the governor can examine it and determine whether stopping enforcement would benefit Wyoming citizens. Then, they can pass an executive order prohibiting law enforcement across the state from enforcing the legislation or from helping federal agents enforce it in Wyoming.

On Wednesday, Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, cited a recent case in Kansas, where there’s a similar law that aims to protect gun owners whose firearms are made, sold and kept in the state. When two men were prosecuted under federal law for failing to register and pay taxes on a silencer made and kept in Kansas, the state law didn’t save them from a felony conviction in U.S. Circuit Court. Now, their felon status means they can’t own any firearms at all.

An amendment introduced during the bill’s third reading in the Senate is intended to help citizens who run into federal legal trouble. It would allocate $250,000 from the state’s general fund to the attorney general’s office, which will allow the A.G. to represent any Wyoming citizen in violation of a federal law deemed unconstitutional by the state.

Bouchard also said that since the legislation only applies to future federal laws, ones in place now including the National Firearms Act, of which the Kansas case was a violation, would still be enforced in Wyoming.

