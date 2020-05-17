Eight smart phone apps for learning about nature in your backyard or in the field

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whether you’re camped out in your backyard, walking in the prairie outside town or hunting in the backwoods, you probably have a smart phone in your pocket.

They’ve become another appendage for most of us. They document our trips, keep us in touch with family and friends and tell us if a storm is coming. So why don’t we put them to work helping us learn?

Books on birds, flowers and geology are great. Don’t throw yours away. But when you’re in the field staring at a strange yellow flower or wondering what that constellation is, little is handier than consulting your phone.

The Star-Tribune compiled a list of some of the best outdoor apps to help you better understand your yard, neighborhood and nearby open spaces. And when summer really arrives, snow melts and we’re able to be socially distant in even more nature, let these be your guide. Consider them an educational tool for your kids, a learning tool for you, and a way to quickly solve all of your “what bird is that?” questions.