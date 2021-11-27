Eight years in, state proposes expanding cloud seeding operations

The cloud seeding generators deployed in western Wyoming more than a decade ago were meant to be temporary. But when the pilot weather modification program ended in 2014, the state kept the generators running.

Now in its eighth year, Wyoming’s inaugural cloud seeding operation is looking to expand for the first time.

The 10 existing ground-based generators are scattered across the western slopes of the Wind River Range. Earlier this month, the Wyoming Water Development Commission advanced a proposal by the state Water Development Office to install two more generators in the Sierra Madre mountains, several hundred miles southeast of the rest.

Continued funding for existing projects, as well as the new generators, must still be approved by the Wyoming Legislature early next year.

“One of the big goals of that program, our ground-based one, is to increase water in Wyoming, but also contribute to additional water supply within the entire Colorado River Basin,” said Julie Gondzar, a project manager in the Water Development Office.

Years of drought have continued to shrink the river’s water supply. In August, the federal government declared the first-ever tier 1 shortage for the Colorado River, curtailing water quotas for lower-basin states. Partners in those states fund more than half of the Wyoming cloud seeding project — which aims to increase snowpack on the mountains, Gondzar said — while some Wyoming companies also help finance the initiative. Similar efforts, meanwhile, are underway in Colorado, Utah, Idaho and California.

The Wind River program is no longer the Wyoming’s only cloud seeding operation. Airborne cloud seeding has been conducted annually in Medicine Bow and Sierra Madre ranges since 2018.

“The science of cloud seeding has really come a long way in the past five years,” Gondzar said. “There’s no longer a question as to whether or not it works. The question is, how well is it working?”

A study being done by the University of Wyoming aims to answer that question by using existing data from the ground-based program to project future streamflow. In this year’s round of funding recommendations, the agency proposed a similar benefit analysis for the first four years of the airborne program.

Both the ground-based and airborne cloud seeding programs operate between November and April of each year.

“Cloud seeding only works when you have very specific meteorological conditions,” Gondzar said. “There’s a very common misconception that cloud seeding can create clouds, create snow, out of nothing, create storms out of blue sky, and that is not true.”

One of those specific meteorological conditions is temperature: roughly 14 to 23°F within the cloud, and cold enough to snow on the mountain. The wind has to be blowing over the mountain range. And clouds must already be present.

“There’s a lot of clouds over Wyoming that have the ability to produce precipitation, but don’t,” Gondzar said.

Inside those clouds, water is still liquid, even though it’s below freezing. When droplets of supercooled water encounter tiny particles in the atmosphere, they form ice crystals. Those ice crystals then collide with each other, becoming snow and falling from the cloud.

“Winter storms in Wyoming are actually very inefficient,” Gondzar said. “It’s very difficult for clouds to produce precipitation. Cloud seeding is a way to just boost that process and give it a kickstart.”

The silver iodide salts used for cloud seeding serve the same purpose as other atmospheric particles. They cause more of the water in the cloud to freeze, initiating snowfall.

Generators aerosolize the silver iodide from the ground, while airplanes drop it from above. Each method has its own strengths, Gondzar said: Aircraft are mobile, but can only be in one place at a time. Generators are static, but there are more of them, and they can run for much longer than airplanes.

If the agency’s expansion of generators into the Sierra Madres is approved, it will become the state’s first hybrid cloud seeding operation. According to Gondzar, that would minimize the technological limitations.

“Having a hybrid program, you can essentially feed for a longer time period, and capture more opportunity,” she said.

