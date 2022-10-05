Eighteen black-footed ferrets released outside Meeteetse

State wildlife managers gave another boost last week to the black-footed ferret population being reestablished near Meeteetse.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released 18 captive-born ferrets — 12 males and six females — into the northwestern part of the state, where the last known black-footed ferrets were discovered in the wild in 1981. Prior to the find, North America’s only native ferret species was believed to be extinct.

After successfully establishing a self-sustaining ferret population in Shirley Basin over the last two-and-a-half decades, Wyoming officials first introduced black-footed ferrets outside Meeteetse in 2016.

“We've got about six years now, on that population, and we've seen ups and downs,” said Zack Walker, Game and Fish’s nongame supervisor. “When the prairie dogs are healthy, I think that site is doing great. But there is a few bumps on the road.”

Black-footed ferrets almost exclusively eat prairie dogs. When prairie dogs’ numbers decline, so do ferrets’. And a few years after the initial Meeteetse release, an outbreak of plague — a common scourge among prairie dogs that can also infect ferrets — wiped out about 70% of the area’s prairie dogs and most of its ferrets.

“Really the major issue right now in ferret conservation is plague,” Walker said. “I believe that if there wasn't any plague and prairie dog numbers remained high, ferrets would be a lot more successful throughout the nation.”

Wildlife managers have a few tools to combat plague in prairie dogs, including using insecticides to keep plague-carrying fleas at bay. But “there's not a silver bullet for it,” Walker said. The search is ongoing for more effective controls.

At Meeteetse, the state’s second recovery site, prairie dog numbers are now coming back up.

“Last year, we saw a lot of reproduction in the prairie dogs, so we released ferrets last year as well to help supplement the population,” Walker said. “And then this year, when we were running surveys, we detected that there was natural reproduction in ferrets occurring again.”

Natural reproduction, he added, indicates that the ferrets have sufficient food to prevent them from dying or leaving the area at high rates, and are prevalent enough to interact with one another during the breeding season.

Last week’s release was intended “to keep supplementing that population, to try to get it back up to where we want it to be,” Walker said. Wildlife managers added mostly male ferrets to balance out the unequal number of wild females they’ve counted.

While the black-tailed prairie dogs living in some parts of Wyoming are widely considered a nuisance for chomping rapidly through vegetation, their white-tailed counterparts — which are found near Meeteetse — have less of an impact on the landscape, making them easier for landowners to tolerate.

Game and Fish hopes eventually to establish black-footed ferret populations in both types of colonies. But when the agency releases animals onto private property, like it has with the Meeteetse ferrets, the needs of local landowners are top of mind.

“We wouldn't have a recovery site in Meeteetse if it wasn't for the support of the landowners,” Walker said.

The goal, he said, is to reach a point where the Meeteetse ferret population — like Shirley Basin — can sustain itself without any new introductions. Though it’s rebounding, it’s not quite there yet.

“I think we'll probably end up having to release more in that area,” Walker said. “As long as we kind of see if the numbers are increasing and holding stable, we may not reintroduce more. But if we see some of those populations are still kind of on the low side, we'll make sure that we put more out there.”