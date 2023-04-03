An 80-year-old Colorado man was killed early Friday morning when he was hit by a semi-truck while standing on the interstate near his car, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Henry Fox parked his car on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at 3 a.m. Friday, the patrol said. He was stopped near milepost 84 in Sweetwater County.

A Freightliner semi-truck was headed west in the left-hand lane when it approached Fox's car, the statement said. Fox walked into the path of the passing truck.

Fox was hit by the Freightliner and suffered fatal injuries.

The weather conditions were clear, and the roadways were dry near Green River at the time, the statement said.

The highway patrol typically lists possible causes for fatal crashes. On this incident, it listed "other."

Fox was the 32nd death on Wyoming's roadways in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 18 in 2022, 23 in 2021 and 14 in 2020.

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks Crashes involving large trucks #51. District of Columbia #50. Massachusetts #49. Hawaii #48. New York #47. New Jersey #46. Vermont #45. Rhode Island #44. Connecticut #43. Michigan #42. Washington #41. New Hampshire #40. Delaware #39. Maryland #38. California #37. Nevada #36. Minnesota #35. Wisconsin #34. Pennsylvania #33. Utah #32. Ohio #31. Colorado #30. Virginia #29. Illinois #28. Alaska #27. Maine #26. North Carolina #25. Oregon #24. Arizona #23. Florida #22. West Virginia #21. Missouri #20. Iowa #19. Louisiana #18. Texas #17. Georgia #16. Indiana #15. North Dakota #14. South Carolina #13. Kansas #12. Oklahoma #11. Tennessee #10. Montana #9. Kentucky #8. New Mexico #7. Idaho #6. Nebraska #5. South Dakota #4. Alabama #3. Arkansas #2. Mississippi #1. Wyoming