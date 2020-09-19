Elk antler auction goes online due to coronavirus

For 53 years, Jackson Hole Boy Scouts have through a special permit with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gone out in April to scour the 25,000-acre refuge. They gather the antlers, bring them to a central storage area where where they are sorted and, if possible, matched into pairs, and then, in mid-May, they are auctioned off on Town Square.

Dozens of people — from artisans to crafters of traditional medicines and just plain curious folks — turn out for the sale, with proceeds that in recent years have exceeded $100,000 being split, 75-25, between the refuge, which uses them to buy the alfalfa pellets the elk get fed through the hardest weeks of the winter, and the Boy Scouts.

Like so many events this year, the 2020 event got called off when COVID-19 looked to be getting out of control in the community and the nation. But the online edition revived the key fundraiser for both organizations and offered the opportunity to bid on antler lots to an even wider group of people, potentially from all around the world.

Some three dozen lots were up for bid, including individual marched pairs, skull caps, beetle-cleaned mounts and pallets of small, medium and large elk horn. Each had a minimum bid, with per-pound rates starting at $10 to $14.

