Elk feeding on refuge ends two weeks early

JACKSON — The National Elk Refuge’s big rigs spewed out alfalfa pellets for the last time in 2021 on Monday, marking the end of a feeding season that has been abridged by about two weeks to meet management goals.

Using snow depth as the benchmark, refuge staff in an ordinary year would have fed the 8,500 or so elk on the property through around April 12. But because of an elk feeding “step-down” plan that is taking effect, the end date this year will instead be March 29.

“We’re on our way to fully implementing the step-down plan,” refuge biologist Eric Cole said. “This is consistent with what’s in the plan.”

Next winter the plan will move into the next phase: delaying the onset of feeding, likely by about one week. Feeding started one week later than average this past winter, but that delay was related to forage conditions and was not a result of the management plan that is taking effect.

The eventual goal is to reduce the volume of feed distributed by half. But the federal plan, which was shaped by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is facing litigation from Earthjustice. The law firm is representing environmental groups worried about how the recent arrival of chronic wasting disease will impact the unnatural congregations of ungulates that spend the winter in the same place.