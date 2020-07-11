Elsa Spear Byron chronicled Wyoming life in photographs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just north of the Wyoming border in Montana, a craggy ridge juts out from the high reaches of Wolf Mountain.

On it, a cowboy observes the abyss below, his toes barely touching the lip of the rim. His spurs point toward a lone horse about 10 feet behind.

This scene is depicted in a photograph of Jack Dalhart entitled "The Lookout," and taken by Wyoming historian-photographer Elsa Spear Byron in 1924.

"People wonder what she was doing practically hanging by her boots, taking pictures," her daughter, Marilyn Bilyeu, said interview. "She loved taking pictures of people out on the edge."

It sums up the way Elsa lived her life.

Heading West

Elsa is known for chronicling Wyoming’s life events in the early 20th century. But history has always been important to the entire family, going back generations, Bilyeu remarked.

And thus the seeds of documenting a way of life were sown early for Elsa, who was born into one of Wyoming’s first ranching families in 1896.

Her parents inched their way to Wyoming on wagon trains, plodding along with passengers, horses and cattle. They settled in Big Horn, near Sheridan.