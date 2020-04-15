Emails show state hesitated on orders despite Teton County’s urgent pleas

Riddell had insisted that local rules were necessary, but ultimately accepted the state’s proposal, calling it a “compromise.”

“The state was not ready to take that step to close more businesses other than those that have been closed by the state’s previous orders,” he said in an interview with the News&Guide after the order was signed. “It’s a different approach. I feel like it’s not quite as tight an approach, but it was what the state was willing to do, so here we are.”

One of the reasons Riddell issued so many orders in Teton County was because, in some ways, he felt he had to get out in front of the state.

“As a county we felt a need to step in where the state hasn’t and what we’ve seen is that we make orders and, at least until recently, the state has sort of followed behind us,” Riddell said after order 20-4 was signed. “Whether that will be the pattern for this most recent order remains to be seen.”

Gov. Gordon has not implemented a statewide stay-at-home order.

But in other cases, the state took action after Riddell did so or suggested doing so.

In one case, emails show, Harrist told Riddell the state had used one of Teton County’s orders as a “template for other counties.”